Date :Sunday, July 19th, 2020 | Time : 16:01 |ID: 155020 | Print

Iran’s Zarif meets head of Hashd al-Shaabi in Baghdad

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA- Iranian FM Javad Zarif met with Falih Fayyadh, the chairman of Hashd al-Shaabi, on Sunday.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, the pursuit of the assassination of the resistance leaders Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and his the Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the legal decision of the Iraqi government, people and parliament about ousting the US troops from the country, and other issues of mutual interest.

Zarif has expressed satisfaction with the results of his talks with the Iraqi officials, saying that Baghdad is serious about implementing agreements with Tehran, Mehr News Agency reported.

You might also like
Starting the condolences' processions on the first day of Muharram
New strategy of US to push Baghdad into compliance, is faking insecurity in Iraq
Samarra Ready to Host Pilgrims on Martyrdom Anniversary of 11th Imam
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani's Important Stances on Recent Events in Iraq: Marjaiat Does Not Interfere in Government…
Supreme Religious Authority warns against underestimating young people, calls for embracing them
Baghdad University enters Top world Universities ranking 2019
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *