Iran’s Zarif meets head of Hashd al-Shaabi in Baghdad

The two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, the pursuit of the assassination of the resistance leaders Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and his the Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the legal decision of the Iraqi government, people and parliament about ousting the US troops from the country, and other issues of mutual interest.

Zarif has expressed satisfaction with the results of his talks with the Iraqi officials, saying that Baghdad is serious about implementing agreements with Tehran, Mehr News Agency reported.