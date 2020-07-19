Over 100 online programs to be held for Hajj

SHAFAQNA- IQNA:The Guidance Office at the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina, Saudi Arabia, will hold more than 100 online programs to facilitate Hajj pilgrimage this year.

According to spa.gov.sa, Salman bin Salih Al-Makoushi, deputy of the office, announced that the programs include different services to guide the pilgrims and help them have a better pilgrimage.

Religious speeches, guides in different Hajj rituals, Quranic services including plans to correct Quran reading of the pilgrims and online Quran recitation sessions are different parts of the programs.

There are also programs for imams of mosques and muezzins, translation of Quranic supplications and Nabawi Hadiths and translation of Hajj rituals in different languages.

The official stressed that all related offices will actively cooperate in the programs to provide all the pilgrims and worshippers at the Two Holy Mosques with needed services.