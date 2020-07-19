Iraqi PM: Government supports free and independent media

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister, who hosted the chairman and members of the board of trustees of the Iraqi Media Network, stressed his government’s support for free and independent media.

“Mustafa Al-Kazemi” in this meeting, while emphasizing that the government supports free and independent media in Iraq as a tool for government development and strengthening national principles, stressed the need to strengthen the Iraqi media network in the face of political influences and pressures, and its freedom to build public opinion in order to ensure the unity of Iraq and the development of the government and its foundations.

Al-Kazemi reiterated his support for the activities of the Iraqi media network and the options of its Board of Trustees, and called on the members of the council to reform the media network and expand its activities so that it can play its pivotal role in the best possible way.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English