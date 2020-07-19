Date :Sunday, July 19th, 2020 | Time : 20:34 |ID: 155050 | Print

Iraqi Sunni mosques remain closed until after Eid al-Adha

SHAFAQNA- The head of Iraq Sunni Endowment Office held a meeting to discuss the possibility of reopening Sunni mosques of the country.

According to the Sunni Endowment Diwan, the meeting discussed the issue of holding prayers in mosques and implementing the proclamation of the Iraqi High Health Committee.

The report added: “After listening to the experts, it was decided not to hold prayers in mosques until after Eid al-Adha, provided that a similar meeting is held before the crisis meeting to make an appropriate decision.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

