US: ‘Islam prohibits racism’ billboard goes up in Chicago

SHAFAQNA- In Chicago, a billboard reading “Islam prohibits RACISM” went up recently by some Muslim organizations.

After the death of George Floyd, many Muslims in the US have joined Black Lives Matter solidarity movements and rallies around this country.

They have spoken against racial inequality and police brutality in sermons, lectures, and statements.

In the latest effort, several American Muslim groups have collaborated to voice out their fight against racism and police brutality.

The billboard is part of a campaign launched by the Islamic groups GainPeace, the Council for Social Justice and the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago.

According to About Islam, the billboard quotes a part of a saying of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him):

“A white has no superiority over a black nor a black has any superiority over white except by piety and good action.”

“The billboard is symbolic of the need to maintain awareness in our community of the presence of systemic racism,” said Gregory Abdullah Mitchell.

Similar billboards went up in Atlanta and Canada. The organizations also mailed 50,000 postcards like these denouncing racism to homes around the country.

“We as Americans, we as people of concern are in solidarity with people of color. People of all races and people of all backgrounds,” said Dr.Sabeel Ahmed with GainPeace, abc7chicago reported.