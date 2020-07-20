Date :Monday, July 20th, 2020 | Time : 07:01 |ID: 155065 | Print

Iran’s Zarif meet with Iraq’s KRG president

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday evening.

Both sides discussed a range of issues, including economic relations.

Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Erbil late on Sunday at the invitation of Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President.

Iraqi Kurdistan no staging ground for anti-Iran attacks

Iranian foreign minister also met with Senior Kurdish political leader Masoud Barzani.

The Kurdistan region will never turn into a place to threaten the interests and security of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Barzani said in the meeting.

He also pointed to strong bonds between the Iranian and Iraqi nations, and highlighted the unforgettable role played by Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in the defeat of Daesh terrorists,  according to Press TV.

