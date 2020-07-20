https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/nn.jpg 476 714 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-20 07:03:442020-07-20 07:03:44Netanyahu corruption trial to resume in January
Netanyahu corruption trial to resume in January
SHAFAQNA- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial will resume in January with witnesses being heard three times a week.
It was not immediately clear if Netanyahu will be required to be present at each hearing, although some Israeli media reported he would.
Netanyahu’s trial resumed on Sunday as the long-serving leader faces mounting discontent over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
His lawyer asked for a delay in the proceedings because of the virus, saying mask-wearing impeded his job of questioning witnesses, Aljazeera reported.
