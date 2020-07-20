Netanyahu corruption trial to resume in January

SHAFAQNA- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial will resume in January with witnesses being heard three times a week.

It was not immediately clear if Netanyahu will be required to be present at each hearing, although some Israeli media reported he would.

Netanyahu’s trial resumed on Sunday as the long-serving leader faces mounting discontent over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

His lawyer asked for a delay in the proceedings because of the virus, saying mask-wearing impeded his job of questioning witnesses, Aljazeera reported.