Imam Ali’s bounty project is launched to distribute meals to the patients affected by the Coronavirus and the physicians and nurses in the Iraqi provinces

The head of the Hospitality Hall Sayyid Isaa al-Khirsan stated to the News Center saying, “The biggest role in implementing the program will be on the shoulder of the Hospitality Hall in addition to the help of the supportive departments like the Vehicles, the Relations, the Media departments as well as the Office of the Secretary-General.”

“We hope that the project will raise the morale of the patients, as the meals are from the blessing of the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him), pointing out that the amount of meals that are distributed starts from 1000 meals, and coordination is made in increasing meals according to the number of patients and physicians,” he said further.