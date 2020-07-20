Car bomb blast kills seven, wounds dozens in northwest Syria

SHAFAQNA- A booby-trapped car has exploded in the northern Syrian cross the border from Turkey late Sunday, killing at least seven and wounding dozens of others.

The car bomb went off near the Bab al-Salameh , occupied by Turkish-backed militants, the reports said.

The blast killed seven and wounded more than 60, including women and children, according to the United Kingdom-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

no one claimed responsibility for the attack, Aljazeera reported.