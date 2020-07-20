Date :Monday, July 20th, 2020 | Time : 07:26 |ID: 155109 | Print

Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has been admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh.

The Saudi king ,suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder, was undergoing medical checks, the astate news agency SPA said, without giving details.

King Salman Spent more than 2-1/2 years as the Saudi crown prince and deputy premier from June 2012 before becoming king. He also served as governor of the Riyadh region for more than 50 years, Reuters told.

