Date :Monday, July 20th, 2020

UAE launches first mission to Mars

SHAFAQNA- The United Arab Emirates’ first-ever mission to Mars has launched from Japan on Monday.

The Hope Probe blasted off from Japan‘s Tanegashima Space Center at 06.58 local time [21.58 GMT] for a seven-month journey to the red planet, where it will orbit and send back data about the atmosphere.

The Arab world’s first mission to Mars was initially due to launch on 14 July but has been delayed twice due to bad weather, AP reported.

