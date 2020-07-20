Palestinians blast Google, Apple for removal of Palestine from maps
SHAFAQNA- Palestinians has denounced Google and Apple over removal of Palestine from maps.
The official Palestinian News Agency (WFA) reported that Twitter users launched a campaign against Google and Apple under the hashtag #FreePalestine, for ignoring the documented historical facts of the Palestinian cause.
Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Riyad Al Maliki, said he sent an official message to the management of the two companies to protest the removal of the map of Palestine.
Al Maliki told the official Palestinian radio that “delisting the name of the state of Palestine in the maps of the two companies constitutes a violation of international law and subject to Israeli pressure and blackmail, and in the event that they do not retract, we will resort to filing lawsuits against them”, Gulf News reported.
