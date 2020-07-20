Al-Kazemi’s trip to Saudi Arabia postponed

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Foreign Ministry announced that the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi to Riyadh has postponed after an agreement between the two countries.

“We appreciate the selection of Riyadh as the Iraqi Prime Minister’s first foreign destination,” Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said.

The head of the Saudi diplomatic service said that in view of the special importance and willingness to provide all possible solutions for the trip to be successful, Riyadh, in coordination with Iraqi officials, would prefer the trip to be postponed until King Salman leaves the hospital.

King Salman of Saudi Arabia has previously been hospitalized for medical tests due to inflammation in his gallbladder.

