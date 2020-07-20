How to become a positive influencer?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam Ali (AS) who said: To attract others attention and become a positive influencer, observe these four practical commitments.

Have sincerity (Ikhlas)/be sincere in secret and in open conditions Fear of God in secret and open conditions Moderation in poverty and wealthy conditions Have justice/be just in contentment and discontentment conditions [1]

[1] Qorarul Hekam wa Dorarul Kalam, Page 148.