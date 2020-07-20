https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/ali.jpg 145 237 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-07-20 09:48:312020-07-20 09:48:31How to become a positive influencer?
How to become a positive influencer?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam Ali (AS) who said: To attract others attention and become a positive influencer, observe these four practical commitments.
- Have sincerity (Ikhlas)/be sincere in secret and in open conditions
- Fear of God in secret and open conditions
- Moderation in poverty and wealthy conditions
- Have justice/be just in contentment and discontentment conditions [1]
