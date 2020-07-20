Date :Monday, July 20th, 2020 | Time : 09:48 |ID: 155208 | Print

How to become a positive influencer?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam Ali (AS) who said: To attract others attention and become a positive influencer, observe these four practical commitments.

  1. Have sincerity (Ikhlas)/be sincere in secret and in open conditions
  2. Fear of God in secret and open conditions
  3. Moderation in poverty and wealthy conditions
  4. Have justice/be just in contentment and discontentment conditions [1]

[1] Qorarul Hekam wa Dorarul Kalam, Page 148.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *