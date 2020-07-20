https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/BF16F8F2-4602-4D9D-85D6-0F030AC8A3CF.jpeg 432 768 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-20 09:56:122020-07-20 09:56:12HRW warns of 14 deaths due to Corona in Egypt’s prisons
HRW warns of 14 deaths due to Corona in Egypt’s prisons
SHAFAQNA- Human Rights Watch reports the deaths of 14 prisoners and detainees due to Corona in Egypt.
At least 14 prisoners and detainees in Egypt have died due to Coronavirus, Human Rights Watch announced.
A statement continued: “The Egyptian authorities must take immediate medical measures for the prisoners and detainees so that the number of deaths does not rise.”
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
