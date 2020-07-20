HRW warns of 14 deaths due to Corona in Egypt’s prisons

SHAFAQNA- Human Rights Watch reports the deaths of 14 prisoners and detainees due to Corona in Egypt.

A statement continued: “The Egyptian authorities must take immediate medical measures for the prisoners and detainees so that the number of deaths does not rise.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English