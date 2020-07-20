https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/20C20250-FF45-46FB-8114-BB2DE7A7D97C.jpeg 253 570 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-20 15:00:022020-07-20 16:49:19Adel Al-Jubeir: We wait for Al-Kazemi’s visit to Saudi Arabia in near future
Adel Al-Jubeir: We wait for Al-Kazemi’s visit to Saudi Arabia in near future
SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia-Iraq relations have seen growth in all areas, said the Saudi king’s adviser on foreign affairs.
Al-Jubeir wrote on Twitter: “Saudi-Iraqi relations are growing in all fields, and the leaders of the two countries tend to strengthen this strategic relationship in a way that is worthy of the historical relations between the two countries.”
Al-Jubeir added: “We are waiting for the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, who wanted Saudi Arabia to be his first destination, in the near future.”
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
