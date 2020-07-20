Adel Al-Jubeir: We wait for Al-Kazemi’s visit to Saudi Arabia in near future

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia-Iraq relations have seen growth in all areas, said the Saudi king’s adviser on foreign affairs.

Al-Jubeir wrote on Twitter: “Saudi-Iraqi relations are growing in all fields, and the leaders of the two countries tend to strengthen this strategic relationship in a way that is worthy of the historical relations between the two countries.”

Al-Jubeir added: “We are waiting for the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, who wanted Saudi Arabia to be his first destination, in the near future.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English