Date :Monday, July 20th, 2020 | Time : 15:00 |ID: 155311 | Print

Adel Al-Jubeir: We wait for Al-Kazemi’s visit to Saudi Arabia in near future

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia-Iraq relations have seen growth in all areas, said the Saudi king’s adviser on foreign affairs.

Al-Jubeir wrote on Twitter: “Saudi-Iraqi relations are growing in all fields, and the leaders of the two countries tend to strengthen this strategic relationship in a way that is worthy of the historical relations between the two countries.”

Al-Jubeir added: “We are waiting for the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, who wanted Saudi Arabia to be his first destination, in the near future.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Ta'ziyeh: play of the war between good and evil
Hassan Rouhani, Yemen, Turkey, Russia Rouhani-Putin-Erdogan persist on diplomatic solution to Yemen conflict
In Iraq’s Kirkuk, 14 Daesh Militants killed
Saudi Arabia Ali Al-Nimr: Last Call For Action
What's holding Saudi Arabia together? not much actually
Yemen: The Houthi group said it is ready for a broader ceasefire
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *