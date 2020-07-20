Date :Monday, July 20th, 2020 | Time : 16:03 |ID: 155312 | Print

Erdogan visits Hagia Sofia after reconversion to Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a visit to Hagia Sophia after reconversion to Mosque. In a quick visit billed as an inspection, Erdogan took stock of the conversion work, the president’s office said on Sunday, providing images showing scaffolding inside the building. Outside prayers, Hagia Sophia will be open to all visitors and tourists and all mosaics will be uncovered, authorities have said, Aljazeera told.

