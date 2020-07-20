Baghdad: We received international support to remove Iraq from list of high-risk countries

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the support of some European countries to remove the country from the list of high-risk countries in the field of money laundering.

“The Iraqi delegation to the European Union has sent numerous messages through diplomatic channels to the European Commissioner as the faction responsible for managing measures related to the assessment of countries in the field of combating money laundering and financing terrorism, informing them that Iraq is complying with the standards adopted by the European Union or the FATF Financial Action Task Force,” said Ahmed Al-Sahaf, a Spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Al-Sahaf stressed that the Iraqi embassies in the EU member states have sent similar messages to the responsible factions in those countries, adding that a number of those countries, including the German Foreign Minister, have responded positively to these messages and the Foreign Minister of Germany, who currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, has stressed his country’s support for Iraq in all areas. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein has previously called for the removal of Iraq from the list of high-risk countries, and German Foreign Minister Heiku Maas has stressed that efforts will be made to do so.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English