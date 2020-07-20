Critical condition of Saudi king; Riyadh on standby

SHAFAQNA- Contradictory and unconfirmed news about the deterioration of the physical condition of the King of Saudi Arabia and the announcement of a state of complete readiness in the country’s capital, Riyadh, have been reported in various media.

The Saudi ambassador to Cairo has stated that the physical condition of Salman bin Abdulaziz is still unstable.

The ambassador has announced that King Salman is currently in hospital and has not yet been released.

Osama Naqli, the Saudi ambassador to Cairo, also said that he had talked to the relevant people in Riyadh and they had said that the king is not in a good condition.

Saudi officials are expected to declare a state of emergency. All diplomatic flights to Saudi Arabia have been suspended and a number of troops have been sent to Riyadh, added the ambassador.

Osama Naqli also said that the Saudi royal court is on full alert to deal with the emergency.

He also thanked Abdul Fattah al-Sisi for calling Mohammad bin Salman and announcing his readiness to help in all necessary areas.

Saudi royal court announced this morning (Monday) that King Salman bin Abdulaziz had gone to King Faisal Hospital for a check-up due to a biliary complication.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English