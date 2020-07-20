https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/egypt.jpg 557 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-20 16:19:112020-07-20 16:40:54Egypt: lawmakers to vote on deploying troops to Libya
Egypt: lawmakers to vote on deploying troops to Libya
SHAFAQNA- Egypt’s parliament is to vote Monday to authorize the president to deploy troops to Libya. The vote was initially scheduled for Sunday but was moved to Monday in a closed session, according to lawmaker Mustafa Bakry, AP reported. The House of Representative, packed with supporters of President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, is highly likely to vote in favor of sending troops to Libya.
Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram daily reported on Sunday that the vote in parliament was intended to mandate El-Sisi to “intervene militarily in Libya to help defend the western neighbor against Turkish aggression”, Tasnim news reported.
