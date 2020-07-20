Date :Monday, July 20th, 2020 | Time : 16:19 |ID: 155335 | Print

Egypt: lawmakers to vote on deploying troops to Libya

SHAFAQNA- Egypt’s parliament is to vote Monday to authorize the president to deploy troops to Libya. The vote was initially scheduled for Sunday but was moved to Monday in a closed session, according to lawmaker Mustafa Bakry, AP reported. The House of Representative, packed with supporters of President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, is highly likely to vote in favor of sending troops to Libya.

Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram daily reported on Sunday that the vote in parliament was intended to mandate El-Sisi to “intervene militarily in Libya to help defend the western neighbor against Turkish aggression”, Tasnim news reported.

