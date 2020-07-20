https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/POPE.jpeg 200 380 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-20 16:48:172020-07-20 16:50:26Pope reiterates calls for global ceasefire
Pope reiterates calls for global ceasefire
SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Sunday called for a global ceasefire to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
He said “go especially to those populations that find themselves in situations of conflict”, adding that “following the recent United Nations resolution I renew my appeal for a global and immediate ceasefire so the necessary humanitarian assistance can be received.
On 1 July, the UN Security Council echoed the Secretary-General’s call for a worldwide ceasefire, to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has already claimed more than half a million lives.
The Pope then expressed his concern for the flare-up of violence in the Caucasus region and called on the International Community to engage in mediation, according to Vatican News.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!