Pope reiterates calls for global ceasefire

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Sunday called for a global ceasefire to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

He said “go especially to those populations that find themselves in situations of conflict”, adding that “following the recent United Nations resolution I renew my appeal for a global and immediate ceasefire so the necessary humanitarian assistance can be received.

On 1 July, the UN Security Council echoed the Secretary-General’s call for a worldwide ceasefire, to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has already claimed more than half a million lives.

The Pope then expressed his concern for the flare-up of violence in the Caucasus region and called on the International Community to engage in mediation, according to Vatican News.