Date :Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 | Time : 07:28 |ID: 155368 | Print

Discovery of a very large ISIS tunnel in Nineveh, Iraq + Photo

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA – The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), announced on Monday that they discovered a very large tunnel of ISIS terrorists in Nineveh.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced in a statement after the discovery of this tunnel: “A joint force consisting of the intelligence forces of the Popular Mobilization Command in Nineveh and the 25th Division discovered a very large tunnel of the ISIS terrorist group on Al-Hadar Island, south of Mosul on Monday.”

According to the statement, terrorists used the tunnel to carry out attacks on civilians and security forces.

This news is originally published by Nas News and Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

You might also like
Ayatollah Bashir Najafi : With efforts of Iraqi soldiers, our final victory near
UN Representative in Iraq: We support US-Iraqi talks
Al-Abbas's (A.S) Shrine hosted a Workshops to combat the scourge of illiteracy+ Photos
Martyrdom Spring: The closing ceremony+ Photos
Popular committees in Iraq stand ready against Daesh
UK army permitted killing civilians in Iraq, Afghanistan: Report
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *