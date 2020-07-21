Discovery of a very large ISIS tunnel in Nineveh, Iraq + Photo

SHAFAQNA – The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), announced on Monday that they discovered a very large tunnel of ISIS terrorists in Nineveh.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced in a statement after the discovery of this tunnel: “A joint force consisting of the intelligence forces of the Popular Mobilization Command in Nineveh and the 25th Division discovered a very large tunnel of the ISIS terrorist group on Al-Hadar Island, south of Mosul on Monday.”

According to the statement, terrorists used the tunnel to carry out attacks on civilians and security forces.

This news is originally published by Nas News and Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.