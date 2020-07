Iran’s Zarif: Neighbours are our priority

“Fruitful continuation of visit to Iraqi Kurdistan Met with KDP President @masoud_barzani, Iraqi Kurdistan Region Pres. @IKRPresident and Region PM @masrour_barzani,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

“Strong relations with all Iraqis remain a cornerstone of Iran’s policy. Our neighbors are our priority,” he added.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Erbil late on Sunday at the invitation of Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President Nechirvan Barzani. He was welcomed upon his arrival by Vice President for Iraqi Kurdistan Region Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa.

During his stay in Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Zarif held talks Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Masrour Barzani and Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Kurdistan Region Masoud Barzani.

Iranian foreign minister arrived in Baghdad for a one-day visit on Sunday morning and he departed for Erbil later in the day.