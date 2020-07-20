Online program to commemorate martyrdom of Imam Jawad (as)

The program, dubbed ‘Piety in Youth’, will be broadcast in four languages via social media on Monday night.

They can be watched on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram and also on Ahlebait TV and Hidayat TV networks.

Imam Muhammad ibn Ali al-Jawad (AS) is the ninth of the Twelve Imams. He was also called Abu Jafar, Ibn al-Ridha, and al-Taqi (pious and God-fearing).

His martyrdom anniversary is on the 30th day of Dhul Qada in the lunar Hijri calendar, which falls on July 21 this year.