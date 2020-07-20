Northern most mosque in the world in Russia

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Nord Kamal Mosque in the city of Norilsk, Russia is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the most northerly-situated mosque in the world.

The Nord Kamal Mosque was built by businessman Mukhtad Bekmeyev, an ethnic Tatar native of Norilsk, who named it after his father Nuritdin and mother Gaynikamal.

The construction work began in 1993 and its doors were opened to worshippers in 1998.

It is a Sunni mosque but it also welcomes Shia Muslims and hosts followers of other faiths on some occasions as well.

The mosque’s architecture is Turkish style and it has a minaret and a central dome.

A very large Muslim diaspora lives in Norilsk. Almost a third of Norilsk are Muslims, the main representatives of whom are Azerbaijanis, Tatars, Chechens and nationalities of Dagestan. There are also nationals of the countries of Central Asia, such as Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Moreover, there are Russians who have converted to Islam.