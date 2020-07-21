Ohio Mosque broadcasts call to prayer for first time

SHAFAQNA- For the first time ever, a central Ohio Mosque broadcasts the call to prayer to show support the community. The call will continue daily.

Following the suit of other Mosques across the US, Al-Rahma Mosque on Albert Avenue aired Adhan publicly for the first time on Saturday, July 18. Mohamed Abdi, who handles community relations for the Mosque, said the call to prayer comes at an “essential time” for the religious minority.

“It is taking time at a place we need to come together and not lose hope,” he told The Columbus Dispatch. In April, Mosques in Minneapolis allowed Adhan for the first time to support the Muslim community during Ramadhan, About Islam reported.