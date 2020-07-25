Cornavirus pandemic brings increased challenges for homeless people

SHAFAQNA- When it comes to fighting coronavirus, social distancing and handwashing play a key role in limiting infection. But these precautions are not always an option for homeless people, making them all the more vulnerable to contracting the virus.

When the coronavirus forced countries into lockdown and confined people to their homes, governments had to confront an urgent question: How do stay-at-home orders apply to those without a home?

For Britain, the answer was simple: “Bring everyone in.” Within days of imposing its national lockdown on March 23, the British government told local authorities to shelter any person in need of accommodation. Thousands of unhoused people were placed in vacant hotel rooms, student dormitories, and other forms of temporary housing. A goal the government had given itself years to accomplish was achieved much more quickly, the Atlantic reported.

For all the existing vulnerabilities the coronavirus has exposed within supply chains, health-care systems, and the global economy, it has also revealed how easily seemingly intractable problems can be fixed—with enough political will.

Britain isn’t the only country that has utilized the sudden abundance of empty hotels to house its unsheltered population during the pandemic—Australia, France, and parts of the United States have done the same—but it has arguably done so with the most success. In England alone, nearly 15,000 people, including more than 90 percent of “rough sleepers,” as those who live on the streets are known, have been given some form of temporary accommodation in which to isolate during the pandemic.

Unhoused people rarely have the luxury of separating themselves from others. Conventional services available to them prior to the pandemic, such as overnight shelters, are communal and cramped, making the prospects of self-isolation all but impossible.

According to the U.K.’s Office of National Statistics, at least 16 unhoused people have died of COVID-19 in England and Wales, a figure the charity Crisis said “could have been much worse” had authorities not intervened. Though a majority of unhoused people in Britain are relatively young, they are more likely than the rest of the population to suffer from underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk of illness. People suffering from chronic homelessness have an average life expectancy decades shorter than that of the general population, and are more likely to be vulnerable to COVID-19 as well.

Media reports disclosed that signs of homelessness in Los Angeles growing worse during coronavirus pandemic. An increasing number of tents around Los Angeles is showing how the homelessness crisis has grown worse during the coronavirus pandemic, Abc7 told.

Moreover, the coronavirus poses a dire threat for New York City’s substantial homeless population.

Close living quarters and a lack of testing among homeless people across the United States threaten the nation’s ability to control the pandemic, researchers say, according to Nature.

In Australia’s capital cities a massive operation was underway to get more than 7,000 homeless people off the streets and into rooms in hotels, motels and empty student accommodation, Abc mentioned.

Homeless populations will become the sources of new outbreaks, even when we feel like we kind of have it under control.