EU reaches deal on COVID-19 recovery
SHAFAQNA- European Union reached an agreement on a massive post-pandemic economic relief plan on Tuesday .
Summit chairman Charles Michel tweeted “Deal” soon after the 27 leaders reached agreement at a 5.15am (local time) plenary session.
While another official present at the summit said: “Conclusions adopted!”.
Officials said the deal, which came after Michel presented compromises on a 750 billion euro recovery fund, is critical to dispel doubts about the bloc’s very future.
“It has been a long summit and a challenging summit but the prize is worth negotiating for,” Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said as the Brussels summit approached the record length set at a 2000 meeting in the French city of Nice of almost five full days, Reuters reported.
