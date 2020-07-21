Date :Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 | Time : 06:35 |ID: 155435 | Print

EU reaches deal on COVID-19 recovery

SHAFAQNA- European Union reached an agreement on a massive post-pandemic economic relief plan on Tuesday .

 

Summit chairman Charles Michel tweeted “Deal” soon after the 27 leaders reached agreement at a 5.15am (local time) plenary session.

While another official present at the summit said: “Conclusions adopted!”.

Officials said the deal, which came after Michel presented compromises on a 750 billion euro recovery fund, is critical to dispel doubts about the bloc’s very future.

“It has been a long summit and a challenging summit but the prize is worth negotiating for,” Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said as the Brussels summit approached the record length set at a 2000 meeting in the French city of Nice of almost five full days, Reuters reported.

