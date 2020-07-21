Date :Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 | Time : 06:52 |ID: 155439 | Print

Egypt: Parliament approves troop deployment to Libya

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The parliament of Egypt authorised the deployment of troops outside the country on Monday.

The parliament unanimously approved “the deployment of members of the Egyptian armed forces on combat missions outside Egypt’s borders to defend Egyptian national security , it said in a statement.

The deployment would be made on a “western front” – a likely reference to western neighbour Libya. The move could bring Egypt and Turkey – which support rival sides in Libya’s chaotic proxy war – into direct confrontation.

 

You might also like
Libya’s UN-supported government warns of escalation in Tripoli battle
Benjamin Netanyahu, Jordan Valley, West Bank, Amir Oren: ‘Netanyahu’s Jordan Valley annexation pledge is PR stunt to deflect attention from corruption woes’
10 Libyans to arrest over Imam Musa al-Sadr’s disappearance
To protest of ‘deal of century’, Bahrain’s Al-Wefaq will hold a conference
Libya fishermen find 28 dead asylum seekers
Rare Photos of Abdul-Basit Abdus-Samad, World’s Most Popular Qari
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *