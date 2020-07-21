https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/LIBYA.jpg 338 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-21 06:52:412020-07-21 06:52:41Egypt: Parliament approves troop deployment to Libya
Egypt: Parliament approves troop deployment to Libya
SHAFAQNA- The parliament of Egypt authorised the deployment of troops outside the country on Monday.
The parliament unanimously approved “the deployment of members of the Egyptian armed forces on combat missions outside Egypt’s borders to defend Egyptian national security , it said in a statement.
The deployment would be made on a “western front” – a likely reference to western neighbour Libya. The move could bring Egypt and Turkey – which support rival sides in Libya’s chaotic proxy war – into direct confrontation.
