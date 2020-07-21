Date :Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 | Time : 07:18 |ID: 155444 | Print

Eight Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- At least 8 Afghan soldiers killed by suicide truck bomber in eastern Afghanistan on Monday afternoon.

The tolo news reported that the ministry said that nine other soldiers were wounded in the attack that targeted a convoy of army forces in Sayed Abad district, a volatile region west of Kabul.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was a retaliation for “Afghan forces airstrikes on civilians”, The Kashmir Press reported.

 

