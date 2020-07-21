Date :Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 | Time : 07:42 |ID: 155454 | Print

Joe Biden promises to end Trump’s Muslim travel ban if elected

SHAFAQNA- Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday pledged to end Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban if he wins on November 3.

“I will end the Muslim ban on day one. Day one. And I will work with Congress to pass hate crimes legislation like the Jabara-Heyer No Hate Act and the End Racial and Religious Profiling Act,” Biden said to attendees of the Million Muslim Votes Summit, an online conference hosted by Emgage Action, the nation’s largest Muslim-American political group.

One of Trump’s first actions as president in 2017 was to suspend entry to the United States of travelers from seven majority Muslim nations.
