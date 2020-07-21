Joe Biden promises to end Trump’s Muslim travel ban if elected

SHAFAQNA- Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday pledged to end Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban if he wins on November 3.



“I will end the Muslim ban on day one. Day one. And I will work with Congress to pass hate crimes legislation like the Jabara-Heyer No Hate Act and the End Racial and Religious Profiling Act,” Biden said to attendees of the Million Muslim Votes Summit, an online conference hosted by Emgage Action, the nation’s largest Muslim-American political group.