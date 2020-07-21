https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/syria-2.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-21 08:04:472020-07-21 08:04:47Syria repels Israeli missile aggression on southern Damascus
Syria repels Israeli missile aggression on southern Damascus
SHAFAQNA- The Syrian army’s air defenses on Monday repelled an Israeli missile aggression on southern Damascus.
The Israeli air force launched a number of missiles from over the occupied Syrian Golan, on the southern part of Damascus on Monday night, a military source told SANA.
The source added that the army air defenses confronted the aggression and shot down the majority of the missiles, affirming that the aggression led to the injury of seven soldiers and caused material damages, Mehr News Agency reported.
