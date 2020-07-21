Date :Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 | Time : 08:04 |ID: 155488 | Print

Syria repels Israeli missile aggression on southern Damascus

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Syrian army’s air defenses on Monday repelled an Israeli missile aggression on southern Damascus.

The Israeli air force launched a number of missiles from over the occupied Syrian Golan, on the southern part of Damascus on Monday night, a military source told SANA.

The source added that the army air defenses confronted the aggression and shot down the majority of the missiles, affirming that the aggression led to the injury of seven soldiers and caused material damages, Mehr News Agency reported.

You might also like
Washington told Syrian rebels it won’t intervene in southern Syria
Syria’s Ambassador: Golan will always remain integral part of Syria
Netanyahu: For a Golan Heights settlement, Israel finds location to name after Trump
Palestine asked ICC urgent consideration to the crimes done by Israeli regime, settlers
Benjamin Netanyahu , West Bank The repetition of Netanyahu’s pledge to annex West Bank settlements
Two towns near terrorists’ stronghold in southern Idlib captured by Syrian army
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *