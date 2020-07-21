https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/hajj-1.jpg 183 275 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-21 08:31:182020-07-21 08:31:18 Hajj pilgrimage to start on July 29: Saudi officials
Hajj pilgrimage to start on July 29: Saudi officials
SHAFAQNA- This year’s Hajj will begin on July 29, Saudi officials said on Monday.
“The stand of pilgrims on Mount Arafat, the peak of the Hajj ritual, falls on Thursday,” the official Saudi Press Agency cited the Supreme Court as saying, indicating that Wednesday would be the first day of the annual event, Aljazeera told.
