India: 19th century Mosque damaged by rain

SHAFAQNA- A 19th century Mosque in the Indian capital Delhi suffered considerable damage on Sunday due to heavy rainfall and lightning in the city. The red sandstone Mubarak Begum Mosque built by a courtesan in 1823 is among iconic heritage sites in the historic city of Old Delhi.

On Sunday, the flooding in the city killed two people leading to the collapse of many houses and trees. At around 6.45 a.m. [0115GMT], the dome collapsed with a huge sound, said the Mosque’s Imam, Mohammad Zahid, AA reported.