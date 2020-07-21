What is the ruling if Mahr is not determined during Nikah? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about Islamic dowry (Mahr) during permanent marriage ceremony (Nikah).

Question: What is the ruling for Nikah if in permanent marriage Mahr is not determined?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: It is not Wajib to determine Mahr during permanent marriage (Nikah), and without it, Nikah is correct; but if later on have intimate relation with the woman, must pay her Mahr as it is usual for other women like her.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA