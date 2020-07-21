What is the ruling if Mahr is not determined during Nikah? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Ayat-Makarem-1.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-07-21 09:17:312020-07-21 09:17:31What is the ruling if Mahr is not determined during Nikah? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about Islamic dowry (Mahr) during permanent marriage ceremony (Nikah).
Question: What is the ruling for Nikah if in permanent marriage Mahr is not determined?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: It is not Wajib to determine Mahr during permanent marriage (Nikah), and without it, Nikah is correct; but if later on have intimate relation with the woman, must pay her Mahr as it is usual for other women like her.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
