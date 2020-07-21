How to organize mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussain (AS) during Coronavirus pandemic? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about organizing mourning ceremonies (Azadari) for Imam Hussain (AS) during Coronavirus pandemic.

Question: What is our duty during Muharramul Haram for organizing mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussain (AS) as well as other occasions for Ahlul Bait (AS) amid Coronavirus pandemic?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid: Ceremonies for Ahlul Bait (AS) and especially mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussain (AS) must not be stopped; but health aspects as recommended by experts also to be observed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA