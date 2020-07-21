https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/6A59BC35-758C-4478-AFA9-698FBCA5E21D.jpeg 956 1276 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-21 12:23:202020-07-21 15:57:52President Rouhani officially welcomes the Iraqi PM in Tehran
President Rouhani officially welcomes the Iraqi PM in Tehran
SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister arrived in Tehran at the head of a high-level delegation to meet the Iranian political officials.
The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, officially welcomed the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, minutes ago. President Rouhani and Al-Kazemi entered the bilateral talks immediately after the official welcoming ceremony.
During his two-day visit to Iran, the Iraqi Prime Minister will also meet the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution. Visiting the Islamic Republic of Iran is Mustafa Al-Kazemi’s first foreign trip since being the prime minister of Iraq.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
