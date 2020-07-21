Date :Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 | Time : 12:23 |ID: 155534 | Print

President Rouhani officially welcomes the Iraqi PM in Tehran

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister arrived in Tehran at the head of a high-level delegation to meet the Iranian political officials.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, officially welcomed the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, minutes ago. President Rouhani and Al-Kazemi entered the bilateral talks immediately after the official welcoming ceremony.

During his two-day visit to Iran, the Iraqi Prime Minister will also meet the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution. Visiting the Islamic Republic of Iran is Mustafa Al-Kazemi’s first foreign trip since being the prime minister of Iraq.

