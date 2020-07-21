For the first time, a leader in Arab world, is tried for coup d’etat

SHAFAQNA- Ousted Sudanese president goes to court on a new charge.

Sudanese ousted President Omar Al-Bashir will stand trial for leading the 1989 coup d’etat and coming to power. Al-Bashir will be sentenced to death if convicted of the coup d’etat. Al-Bashir is currently in prison on financial corruption charges. In 1989, Omar Al-Bashir overthrew the legitimate and democratic government of Sadiq Al-Mahdi and came to power. His trial is set to begin today.

Sudan’s new government, which came to power after last year’s unrests and the overthrow of Al-Bashir’s government, is seeking his extradition to the Hague Tribunal for complicity in the killing of 300,000 people in Darfur. It is worth mentioning that this is the first time in the Arab world that an Arab leader has been tried for participating in a coup d’etat.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English