Israel destroys a Corona Detection Center in Hebron

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces destroyed a Corona Detection Center in the city of Hebron today.

This Corona Detection Center in the city of Hebron was supposed to take a quick Corona diagnosis test from the clients in order to reduce the number of visits to the hospital in the city.

The Committee for Resistance against Israel Settlement announced that Israeli authorities attacked the Corona testing center a few days ago and confiscated its equipments and furnitures.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English