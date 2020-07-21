Date :Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 | Time : 14:37 |ID: 155556 | Print

Zarif: Iran seeking to extend 20-year deal with Russia

SHAFAQNA- Upon his arrival to Moscow,  Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran is seeking to extend the 20-year deal with Russia. Zarif  noted that Following the talks between Rouhani and Putin, negotiations were scheduled to take place in Moscow.”

Zarif further said that both sides will confer on bilateral ties and the issue regarding the region and the JCPOA. He went on to say that the Islamic Republic is planning to extend the 20-year agreement with Russia and have another long term accord with the country if the Russian government voices readiness, Mehr News Agency reported. Zarif has traveled to Moscow for talks with the Russian officials, including his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

 

