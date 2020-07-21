WHO expresses concern over spread of coronavirus in Africa

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern over the spread of coronavirus in Africa. “I am very concerned right now that we are beginning to see an acceleration of disease in Africa,” WHO’s emergencies chief Michael Ryan told a virtual news conference. WHO warned that South Africa’s growing numbers could be a “precursor” of epidemics across the continent.

Until recently, Africa remained relatively unscathed by the pandemic compared with rising numbers in other parts of the world. With more than 15,000 deaths and close to 725,000 cases, the continent remains the world’s second-least affected after Oceania. But the situation has become increasingly worrying, particularly in South Africa. On Saturday, South Africa reported a surge of 13,373 new cases, the fourth-largest globally, according to Aljazeera.