Rouhani : Iran, Iraq plan to boost trade level to $20 billion

“I assure the Iraqi nation that Iran will stand beside them by supplying the required health products and medicine in the fight against the coronavirus,” the Iranian President said. President Rouhani said the Iranian and Iraqi governments have decided to raise the value of bilateral trade exchanges to $20 billion. He also paid tribute to both countries’ commanders, Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, who was martyred by the direct order of the US President in Baghdad, in January 2020. Rouhani also reiterated Iran’s readiness to ensure security and stability in Iraq. President Rouhani finally noted that the Iraqi premier’s visit to Iran will be a milestone in the relations between the two friendly and brotherly neighbors, Tasnim news reported.

Iraq will never forget Iran’s support in its combat with Daesh

Al-Kadhimi, for his part, named expansion of mutual ties with Iran as the main purpose of his visit to Tehran. He said Tehran-Baghdad ties are historic. Al-Kadhimi vowed that his country will not allow any threat against Iran from the Iraqi soil. He said Iraq is in need of cooperation with Iran to overcome challenges put forward by the COVID-19 outbreak and the slump in oil price, Mehr News Agency reported.

Underlining the significance of preserving peace and stability in the region, he said Iraq will never forget Iran’s support in its combat with the ISIL and terrorist groups. Iraq accordingly stood beside Iran to help it overcome economic challenges, he added. He hoped that Iran-Iraq cooperation will end in overcoming regional challenges, as well. Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday noon to hold talks with senior Iranian officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.