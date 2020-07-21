Austria to launch Muslim profiling program

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:Austria’s center-right People’s Party (ÖVP) and the Greens Party coalition government is preparing to institute a controversial surveillance program on Muslims in the country under the pretext of fighting “political Islam.”

In the initiative announced by the government in January, various groups continued to push back against the continued pursuit of anti-Muslim and foreign policies that had begun under the previous far-right government.

The OVP announced that a planned documentation center would be established for “combating anti-Semitism, racism and religion-motivated extremism” and would only carry out suspicionless surveillance on elements of “political Islam.” The announcement drew much criticism from academics, rights groups and coalition partner Green Party lawmakers.

With these centers, the government, which plans to observe all Muslim associations, mosques and cultural activities, will decide which institutions to cooperate with.