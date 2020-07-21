Warning of an unprecedented heat wave in Iraq’s history

SHAFAQNA- Iraq will face the most intense heat wave in its history.

Sadiq Atiyah, an expert on Iraqi weather forecasting, said in a post on social media: “Iraq is likely to face the strongest heat wave in its history, which will cover all cities in the country from the beginning of next week.”

He added: “Although the temperature is currently 50 degrees Celsius, but with the start of a new heat wave, it is predicted to approach the temperature of 53 degrees Celsius in the southern cities and a little less in the central cities of the Euphrates. The temperature is also expected to reach 50 degrees Celsius in northern cities.”

The meteorologist said: This new heat wave will continue until the end of this month, then it will decrease slightly. Referring to the stagnation of winds in most cities from the end of this week to the middle of next week, he said that due to the increase in heat and relative humidity in the cities of Maysan, Basra and Dhi Qar, it is expected for these areas to face hot and oppressive weather.

He added: “This intense heat wave will cover Kuwait and the northern and central regions of Saudi Arabia, and by the end of the month, it will go to Jordan, the Levant and Egypt.”

This intense heat wave, caused by an increase in the upper layers of the atmosphere, is accompanied by moisture, which traps heat like a glass dome, the meteorologist said.

He advised: During the next week, avoid working under direct sunlight and drink more fluids.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English