China’s President emphasizes Palestinian right to statehoo

SHAFAQNA-Press TV: Chinese President has emphasized Palestinians’ right to statehood, saying the so-called two-state solution is the right way out of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a phone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday, Xi expressed Beijing’s support for the Palestinian people, describing Palestine as the core issue in the Middle East region.

He said that the Palestine issue concerns regional peace and stability, international justice, and human conscience, adding that China’s position on the case is consistent and clear.

China supports the “two-state solution” as the right direction and sticks to dialog and negotiations on an equal footing, Xi said, calling on the international community to take an objective and fair position and increase efforts for promoting peace.

He also said that Beijing was ready to continue making active contributions to a comprehensive, fair and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue at an early date.

China firmly supports Palestine’s just demands as well as all efforts conducive to resolving the conflict, he said.

The Chinese president further voiced his country’s readiness to work with Palestine and other countries to strengthen cooperation in that regard.

He described China and Palestine as good brothers, friends and partners, saying the two sides have always firmly trusted and supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.

Pointing to China’s aid and medical supplies to Palestine during the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said Beijing would continue sharing its experience with Palestine with no reservation.

He also said that China would, according to Palestine’s needs, keep on implementing the projects meant to strengthen Palestine’s economy and improve its people’s livelihood.

Abbas, for his turn, hailed China’s efforts to uphold justice on the Palestinian issue and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the Palestinian people.

He said it has been proven time and again that China is a reliable friend of the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian president said that his country expects China to play a more active role in promoting a just settlement of the Palestinian issue.