US: Thousands of workers hold 'Strike For Black Lives'

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Tens of thousands of Americans walked out of work in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement .

Employees from a broad range of industries including fast food workers, home health aides and janitors walked off their jobs in a call to end “systemic racism” on Monday.

The industrial action was called “Strike for Black Lives.”

The strikers also demanded corporations raise wages and provide healthcare and paid sick leave.

The industrial action particularly targeted large businesses such as Amazon, Uber, Lyft, and McDonald’s, among others.

US media reported that people in over 200 cities participated in the strike. In New York, a large number of people marched outside the Trump International Hotel to demand the adoption of the HEROES Act, legislation that would provide financial aid to households struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democrat-majority House of Representatives passed the bill in May but has since been blocked by the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans.
Nurses, doormen and cleaners also joined the demonstration in New York in sweltering heat.

“We are the ones who have kept the economy going and have kept everybody safe and in NY specially have kept the numbers down. We should be respected and compensated for that,” said 42-year-old doorman Jordan Weiss.

Demonstrations were also held in several US cities.

