The banner of sadness raised inImam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine in memory of the martyrdom of Imam Jawad (A.S)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali: Imam Ali’s (A.S) Holy Shrine is clad in black on the occasion of the martyrdom of Imam Muhammad al-Jawad (A.S), the ninth imam of the imams of the Ahlul Bayt (A.S).

He is Imam Muhammad ibn Ali ibn Musa al-Ridha, his most famous agnomens are (Al-Jawad), (Al-Taqi) and (Bab Al-Murad).

He was born in Medina on the tenth of Rajab in the year (195 AH) corresponding to the eighth of April, 811 AD, and his honorable age was (25) years when he was poisoned by his wife Umm Al-Fadl at the instigation of the Abbasid caliph Al-Mu’tasim.

The duration of his imamate is 17 years and he was martyred on the twenty-ninth of Dhu al-Qi’dah in 220 AH, corresponding to the twenty-fourth of November in 835 AD, and he was buried in the graves of Quraish (currently: the city of Kadhimiya) next to his grandfather Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (PBUH) in Baghdad.