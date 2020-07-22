Resumption of Congregational Prayers In Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Mosque In Dammam, Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- The board of trustees of the Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Mosque in the city of Dammam, one of the Shia-living cities in Saudi Arabia, announced the beginning of Congregational Prayers in this Mosque.

The board of trustees of the Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Mosque in the city of Dammam, one of the Shia-living cities in Saudi Arabia, announced the beginning of Congregational Prayers in this Mosque. The board decided that the Mosque would be open only for an hour for each three times of Prayers. Also, the worshipers must follow the preventive and health instructions.

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English