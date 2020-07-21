Najaf Crisis Team demands elucidation of holding Muharram mourning ceremonies during Corona pandemic

SHAFAQNA- The Najaf Ashraf Crisis Management Group announced on Tuesday that it had imposed a curfew from 12pm to 6am, and called on the city’s Public Health Department to provide a report about holding mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussain (A.S).

The team announced in a statement on Tuesday that it had held a meeting chaired by Najaf Governor Louai al-Yasseri and members of the Najaf Crisis Team, during which, it has decided to completely close the checkpoints during the Eid al-Adha and Ghadir, as well as to normalize the traffic process until midnight in this province.

Najaf Crisis Management Group, noting that the curfew will be partial from 12 pm to 6 am, said: The high number of Corona patients in Najaf and other provinces has caused us to be excused from accepting pilgrims from other provinces.

The group noted that it has asked the Najaf Public Health Department to provide its views on holding mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussain (A.S) in order to be discussed with the servants of Imam Hussain (A.S) and the owners of Hussaini Mawkibs.

