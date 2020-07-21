Tehran-Moscow relations are increasing exponentially: Lavrov

He went on to say that good agreements are being made between the Health Ministries of the two countries.

Lavrov further noted that both sides are expanding their economic relations and expressed hope that the Iran-Russia Economic and Trade Cooperation Commission will be held in Russia next autumn.

He added that Zarif delivered President Hassan Rouhani’s message to Vladimir Putin on phone, IRNA reported.

Zarif, for his part, maintained that it has been approximately 20 years since the two counties signed the long term agreement and it will be automatically extended for five years, according to Mehr News Agency.